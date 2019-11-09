Clear

The name of the person shot in Friday morning's homicide has been released

The name has been released of the person who was killed in Friday morning's homicide.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 3:28 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2019 3:29 PM
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The coroner's office released the name and identity of the person killed in Friday morning's homicide. 

26-year-old Evan Persching died to multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. 

Police responded to a shooting on Heritage Drive on Terre Haute's east side near the intersection of Poplar St. and Brown Ave. on Friday morning. 

Offices arrested Durend Randall, 36 on charges of murder and aggravated battery.

