Name of driver who crashed into Clay County home released

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- We're learning more about the driver who crashed into a house over the weekend in Clay County.
Police say the driver was Britany Jeffries.
Online court records show the prosecutor filed charges against her on Monday.
They include operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
A woman says the crash happened early Saturday morning.
She says a car crashed into the side of her house and the impact was so powerful it threw a 3-year-old girl outside the house.
The toddler has a few bruises and cuts.