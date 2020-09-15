Name of driver who crashed into Clay County home released

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- We're learning more about the driver who crashed into a house over the weekend in Clay County.

Police say the driver was Britany Jeffries.

Online court records show the prosecutor filed charges against her on Monday.

They include operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

A woman says the crash happened early Saturday morning.

She says a car crashed into the side of her house and the impact was so powerful it threw a 3-year-old girl outside the house.

The toddler has a few bruises and cuts.