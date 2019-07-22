Name released in weekend Clay County fatal accident

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned the name of the victim killed in a weekend accident.

It happened Sunday on State Road 42, just two miles west of State Road 59 in Clay County. The Clay County coroner is now confirming Jarick Scott Rogers, 39 of Jasonville died in that crash.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Family members of Rogers tell News 10 there's an account at Riddel National Bank in Clay County.

The family is collecting money for Rogers' funeral expenses.