NaloxBox seeing results in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The center of Vincennes is a busy hub of activity. Sixth and Hart sees hundreds of cars and dozens of pedestrians a day. According to the state of Indiana, the area is also having a lot of opioid incidents.

Vanessa Phillips with the Knox County Oriented System of Care explains, "The library was a central location in Vincennes where we saw a trend of overdoses occurring."

The System of Care had a NaloxBox to provide for Vincennes. A NaloxBox holds doses of Narcan to help those having an overdose survive. With the trend going up the organization reached out to the library.

Janet Kitchin with the Knox County Public Library says, "It's all about saving a life and hoping that these people could get help if they need it. And if they're having an overdose they can save their life so that they can look into getting some help."

The NaloxBox at the library is discrete. That gives those who need help a way to be anonymous. At any time of the day, folks can show up and take the life-saving medicine.

Phillips says, "It's not, it doesn't have opioids in it or anything like that. It's safe to use. If it's given to someone who's not experiencing an overdose it's not going to harm them."

The new NaloxBox has been in place for just over a month. Already 32 doses have been taken from the supply. Health officials encourage anyone who is taking opioids for whatever reason to have Narcan on hand.

Emily Bunyan with the library says, "Our community is the heart of the library and this is a way for us to save a life. We're only too happy to do that."