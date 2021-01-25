N.W.S. winter weather alerts

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - The Storm Team's main goal throughout the entire year, is to keep you and your family safe. We are here to help relay messages from the National Weather Service. During winter, there are multiple alerts that the N.W.S. issues.

We start off with a winter advisory. If an advisory is issued, we could see up to 3 inches of snow. It may be issued if there is any sleet or freezing rain in the forecast that could make for hazardous travel.

A winter storm watch may be issued sometimes days in advance. We will likely see more than 4 inches of snow in a 12 hour period. Or 6 inches or more in a 24 hour period.

A winter storm warning is issued when the event is occurring. We will likely see more than 4 inches of snow in a 12 hour period. Or 6 inches or more in a 24 hour period.

Now a blizzard warning has not been issued for the Wabash Valley since 2012. Blizzard warnings are issued when we have greater than 35 mph wind speeds and enough snow to blow and drift.

An ice storm warning will be issued if the forecast is calling for more than 0.25 inches of ice.



Wind chill watch or warnings may be issued if the wind chill is forecast to drop below -20 degrees F.

When any product is issued by the N.W.S., always be sure to stay prepared and stay up to date with Storm Team 10's weather forecasts.

Download the Storm Team 10 app for daily updates as well as all severe weather alerts issued by the N.W.S. It is free to download on all smartphones. You can find the link to the app store at www.wthitv.com/weather/