The N.W.S. will be changing some warnings so you will get high-end alerts pushed to your phone.

The National Weather Service has plans to change Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. The new format will include 3 new categories. One of which will be sent directly to your phone during severe weather.

Posted: Apr 3, 2021 11:58 PM
Posted By: David Siple

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -  The National Weather Service will launch new severe thunderstorm warnings based on the threat of damage.

There will be three different categories. The first category remains the same as what a normal severe thunderstorm warning has been. This warning will be issued with wind speeds of 58 to 70miles per hour with a quarter to ping pong ball size hail.

The next category will be labeled as “considerable" with 70 to 80 miles per hour wind and golf ball to tennis ball size hail.

The highest will be a “destructive” warning. This is where 80 miles per hour wind and baseball size hail will be possible. This type of warning will set off the Wireless Emergency Alerts system on cell phones within the warned area.

Sam Lashley with the N.W.S. in Indianapolis says now is the time to make sure your phones have that alert turned on.

“It is a very important life-saving function that the phone companies and the National Weather Service have partnered together to make sure people get this information when they need it.”

The color scheme will stay the same as they do now. However, the biggest difference will be the wording of each warning. It will solely be based on what the wind speed and hail size will be within the storm.

This new format is expected to come into full effect later this summer.

