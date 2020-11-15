Clear

NWS is preparing for a busy winter during a pandemic

NWS Meteorologists have worked closely with the CDC to make sure they are prepared for the long winter months.

Posted: Nov 15, 2020 10:31 PM
Posted By: David Siple

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - National Weather Service experts want you to know they are working hard to make sure you are safe, not only when the weather gets rough, but through this pandemic as well.

Winter weather is right around the corner. When snow or ice is in the forecast grocery stores and other businesses see an uptick in business just before the storm hits. In an effort to promote social distancing and to keep people from gathering in large crowds, the National Weather Service wants you to know now is the time to really pay attention to forecasts.

NWS Meteorologist Warning Coordinator Sam Lashley spoke with Storm Team 10 about the upcoming winter forecasts.

"The National Weather Service has been working with the C.D.C. on guidelines and recommendations. You know it's a difficult time obviously we have never been through this. But we just really encourage everyone to pay attention to the weather and take the precautions as they are."

Remember you can download the free Storm Team 10 app on your phone and you can go to WTHITV.com to get daily weather forecasts and updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Mostly clear and breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wind speed explainer

Image

Winter weather and the pandemic

Image

Firearm deer season underway

Image

McDonald's recognizes local teachers

Image

Fundraisers support Meals on Wheels

Image

Increased demand for therapy dogs

Image

Hoosiers react to new COVID-19 restrictions

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Warm up the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 562985

Reported Deaths: 11088
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2463925976
DuPage34607699
Lake30031569
Will29092505
Kane25278404
Winnebago15320223
McHenry11069129
Madison10777181
St. Clair10312245
Champaign884940
Sangamon737376
Peoria6820107
Rock Island6647109
McLean646846
Kankakee624588
Macon508393
Kendall469534
Tazewell461171
LaSalle455991
DeKalb392744
Adams345737
Boone299729
Whiteside286772
Vermilion282829
Williamson281370
Coles277954
Clinton251250
Ogle213512
Jackson211330
Knox208042
Effingham19758
Stephenson196118
Grundy195010
Marion176232
Randolph175221
Henry172512
Morgan160629
Bureau158922
Franklin157716
Livingston157215
Monroe151943
Macoupin145814
Christian145433
Jefferson140556
Lee138413
McDonough124728
Woodford119523
Iroquois116221
Fayette115526
Logan11316
Douglas109611
Shelby103623
Fulton10027
Union94826
Jersey90023
Montgomery89719
Saline87218
Carroll87122
Jo Daviess85812
Crawford8358
Warren81812
Bond80310
Pike78115
Perry73616
Hancock7265
Wayne71626
Cass70713
Moultrie6808
Greene60120
Clark58819
Lawrence5778
Piatt5765
Edgar56614
Clay56016
Johnson5561
Mercer5557
Ford50221
Richland49819
De Witt49010
Washington4862
Jasper48210
Mason48014
Cumberland4777
White4108
Wabash3766
Pulaski3112
Menard3071
Massac3032
Hamilton2823
Marshall2504
Unassigned2380
Brown2142
Henderson2110
Alexander2092
Scott1770
Schuyler1631
Putnam1620
Gallatin1613
Calhoun1570
Edwards1562
Stark1543
Hardin890
Pope611
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 244887

Reported Deaths: 4888
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion34633819
Lake22036411
Elkhart13978183
St. Joseph13858193
Allen13778265
Hamilton9890153
Vanderburgh806899
Tippecanoe641823
Porter616367
Johnson4830160
Hendricks4642148
Vigo458665
Monroe431142
Clark415072
Delaware404995
Madison3781113
LaPorte362882
Kosciusko338437
Warrick270569
Cass270127
Floyd260074
Marshall239234
Howard238071
Wayne235744
Bartholomew226361
Dubois204429
Henry196932
Noble196640
Grant195945
Hancock193247
Boone191553
Jackson167529
Dearborn162828
Morgan158141
Lawrence147743
Shelby143348
Clinton142819
Knox139713
Gibson139218
DeKalb133717
Adams123415
Daviess122642
Fayette122227
LaGrange119223
Miami11389
Harrison111724
Jasper11147
Steuben110611
Montgomery106124
Wabash104916
Posey102613
Decatur99740
Putnam99524
Whitley9787
White95419
Ripley91612
Randolph91013
Wells90020
Huntington8677
Greene82349
Clay81821
Jefferson78011
Scott75717
Starke73816
Perry71220
Jay7029
Spencer6587
Sullivan65515
Fulton65314
Jennings62913
Fountain5858
Orange57027
Washington5525
Carroll54113
Franklin52425
Pike44418
Newton44312
Vermillion4392
Owen4372
Rush4286
Tipton42823
Parke4136
Blackford37810
Pulaski32010
Martin2822
Brown2423
Crawford2261
Benton2171
Union2161
Switzerland2011
Ohio1867
Warren1741
Unassigned0250