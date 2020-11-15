NWS is preparing for a busy winter during a pandemic

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - National Weather Service experts want you to know they are working hard to make sure you are safe, not only when the weather gets rough, but through this pandemic as well.

Winter weather is right around the corner. When snow or ice is in the forecast grocery stores and other businesses see an uptick in business just before the storm hits. In an effort to promote social distancing and to keep people from gathering in large crowds, the National Weather Service wants you to know now is the time to really pay attention to forecasts.

NWS Meteorologist Warning Coordinator Sam Lashley spoke with Storm Team 10 about the upcoming winter forecasts.

"The National Weather Service has been working with the C.D.C. on guidelines and recommendations. You know it's a difficult time obviously we have never been through this. But we just really encourage everyone to pay attention to the weather and take the precautions as they are."

