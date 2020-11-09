NWS to simplify Watches, Warnings, and Advisories

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Storm Team had their annual fall workshop virtually with the National Weather Service today. One of the main topics they discussed was the changing of certain watches, warnings, and advisories.

The NWS wants to simplify some of the products they issue to avoid any confusion. Flood Advisories and Winter Weather Advisories are issued quite often here in the Wabash Valley and the NWS feels that the public may get confused in some of the wording.

The Storm Team spoke with Sam Lashley, who is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the NWS in Indianapolis, says that these changes will potentially help save lives.

“I really think if we go to the new method where the advisories sort of go away, and we have impact statements, that it will help people stay safe and be more aware.”

The NWS says that these changes could be going into effect by the fall of 2021.

For more information regarding these possible changes, you can click here to go to the NWS website.