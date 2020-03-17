NWS and IDHS cancel statewide tornado drill

State leaders have canceled a statewide tornado drill due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The National Weather Service and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security decided to cancel the drill saying they didn't want to add an extra layer of anxiety to the ongoing situation.
The drill was originally set to happen on Wednesday, March 18.
