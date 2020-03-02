Storm Team 10 makes the trip to the National Weather Service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Storm Team took a trip to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis on Monday.

Each spring and fall, the NWS hosts a meeting.

They talk about some of the trends from the previous season, and they also look ahead to how the next season could look.

The NWS says this is a great opportunity because, with it, they get the chance to reach out to many more people.

"You know, we can put out the warning, but if nobody gets that, or understands it, it does no good. So we rely on our media partners to make sure people understand what the warning is, how long it's in effect, preparedness, what to do."

Now the week of March 16th-20th is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana.

Storm Team 10 will have much more for you that week, along with tips on how you can stay safe.