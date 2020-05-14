NWS Making Watches and Warnings Better

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that we’re getting closer to summer, the threat for severe storms is only growing.

Already we’ve seen things show up such as a severe thunderstorm warning.

The National Weather Service is looking to update these warnings.

Here’s how.

In the old days, when a watch or warning would pop up, the color you would see would just populate the entire county.

Since then, things have gotten more accurate.

Now, the National Weather Service draws a polygon of the area.

These can be all kinds of variations of shapes, just depending on where the storm is, and where it’s going.

But now, the National Weather Service is looking to make these even more accurate.

The reason why is simple.

When we zoom into this warning closer, someone in northern vigo county will likely get damage from this storm.

But depending on the storms intensity, and path, it may be considerably less than someone in southern vigo, or even northern Sullivan county.

So the way to make this more accurate, is something like a color gradient.

The new warnings will have a more vibrant color at the center of the storm, or where the most damage will likely occur.

Then outward from there, the color will fade a bit, showing that severe weather is still likely, but not as severe.

Now this is still in the process, and it is a little ways out, as much as five years before it’s all said and done.

But once these roll out, you’ll be able to take the appropriate action, and be able to take it sooner, meaning more safety in severe weather.