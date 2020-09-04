NTSB releases preliminary report on Knox County judge's fatal plane crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about what might have led to a Knox County judge's plane crash last weekend.

The crash happened last Saturday and killed Judge Ryan Johanningmeier.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report about the crash.

According to the report, Johanningmeier started at an airport in Tampa, Florida, landing at the airport in Sullivan County.

After refueling, Johanningmeier took off for the Lawrenceville-Vincennes International Airport, about 22-miles away, in Lawrence County.

Johanningmeier started his descent toward the airport in Lawrence County, receiving clearance from the controller to land the plane.

A short time later, the controller was not able to contact Johanningmeier and issued an alert.

The crashed plane was found in a wooded around 7:30 Saturday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration started its investigation, finding multiple tree impacts north of the crash site, with a 250-foot debris path.

The NTSB says visibility was about half of a mile when the crash happened.

The is only the NTSB preliminary findings. These could change as the investigation continues.

See the report below.