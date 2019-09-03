NSWC Crane announced as one of five national tech bridges

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been a busy month for Monica Hutchins. She's the new regional director of the midwest tech bridge located at Naval Surface Warfare Center at Crane.

Hutchins says, "It's really an opportunity to show how we can connect outside of the base gate and being able to show not only what Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane has as capabilities. But also our partner agencies like army research command and air force resource laboratories in Dayton Ohio."

It's a national push that will bring navy resources to small businesses in the Wabash Valley.

Hutchins explains, "Actually having an outpost outside of the base fence-line. To be able to have a location that industry, small businesses, entrepreneurs, folks in academia can actually come to easily. Be able to meet with us."

Crane was picked as one of the five Naval X tech bridges. As the midwest bridge, Crane will work with local industry in hopes of building new technologies.

Indiana Innovation Institute CEO Stephen Kelly says, "We're trying to bring in non-traditional providers. Innovators, academics, small companies that can bring solutions more quickly that are relevant to national security problems."

The tech bridge also gives organizations a chance to seek financial backing through grants and other forms of funding. All in hopes to stay on the cutting edge.

Hutchins explains, "It really makes it an opportunity for folks who may not have engaged with the government before in a contractual way to actually make it into our system a little bit easier."