NSPCB kicks off their Western Indiana Tour -- find out how you can join in on the fun

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. - The National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges held their Western Indiana Tour this Saturday and Sunday, with festivities continuing into Monday!

The weekend started with dinner at Fowler Park in Vigo County so attendees could see the recent repairs done to the Irishman Bridge.

Organizers say Saturday was a long day on a number of dusty back roads with stops at 11 different covered bridge locations in Parke, Fountain, and Vermillion counties.

Sunday the tour was mostly in Putnam County.

Society members say covered bridges are an essential part of American engineering history.

"To have an example of the construction done by our forefathers...so future generations will still be able to see the construction of the bridges...the workmanship that goes into them," NSPCB President Bill Caswell said.

