NSA Crane Naval Base employee and his wife arrested after reports of child neglect and abuse

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police have arrested an NSA Crane Naval Base employee.

Police arrested Scott Blattert, Jr. on Wednesday while he was on the NSA Crane Naval Base in Greene County.

The arrest came after police received reports about the physical abuse of children.

Scott and his wife Cherry live in Lawerence County, Indiana.

Police say they have nine children.

News 10 is still working to learn the details of that alleged abuse.

Blattert faces charges of aggravated battery and strangulation.

His wife, Cherry Lynn also faces a charge of neglect of a dependent.

Indiana State Police started their investigation in late October.