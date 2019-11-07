GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police have arrested an NSA Crane Naval Base employee.
Police arrested Scott Blattert, Jr. on Wednesday while he was on the NSA Crane Naval Base in Greene County.
The arrest came after police received reports about the physical abuse of children.
Scott and his wife Cherry live in Lawerence County, Indiana.
Police say they have nine children.
News 10 is still working to learn the details of that alleged abuse.
Blattert faces charges of aggravated battery and strangulation.
His wife, Cherry Lynn also faces a charge of neglect of a dependent.
Indiana State Police started their investigation in late October.
Related Content
- NSA Crane Naval Base employee and his wife arrested after reports of child neglect and abuse
- Crane Naval Base holds STEM event
- Crane naval base to add 387 new jobs
- 'All clear' given after incident at Naval Support Activity Crane
- Vincennes police officer and wife arrested on child neglect charges
- Indiana reports fewer child abuse, neglect deaths in FY 2016
- Army at Crane is hiring new employees
- Crane employee dies during 'routine work operations'
- NSA dumping millions of phone records
- Crane opens new manufacturing facility