NOAA releases new climate normals for the U.S.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Climate and weather experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just came out with the new 30-year climate normal.

With almost 15,000 weather stations reporting rainfall and over 7,300 temperature stations in the United States, the NOAA came out with new climate normals for the U.S.

The last 30-year study looked at temperature and precipitation values between the years 1981 to 2010. The newest study, the one this article explains, shows temperature and precipitation normals from 1991 to 2020.

The NOAA does this just to see how our climate is changing.

The map below shows the change in precipitation.

You can see even here in the Wabash Valley, we have received at least half an inch more rain from the last 30-year period to this 30-year period.

The map below shows the change in temperature.

Across the entire U.S., the temperature has increased.

The N.O.A.A. has multiple slides explaining a more in-depth analysis of the study.

You can go to NOAA.gov or click here for more details.