NFIB offers tips for 'Small Business Saturday' success

The state's top trade group for Main Street shops is offering tips to retailers for "Small Business Saturday."

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The state's top trade group for Main Street shops is offering tips to retailers for "Small Business Saturday."

The National Federation of Independent Businesses says the Saturday after Thanksgiving is the day for shoppers to find unique gifts and support friends and neighbors. Officials say it's also a respite from shopping-mall madness a day earlier on Black Friday.

NFIB tips for success include downloading "Shop Small" signs, aggressive social media use, showcasing gift items and offering special deals at different times of the day.

A survey last year by NFIB and American Express found that 108 million shoppers spent $13 billion at independent stores and restaurants on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

NFIB state director Mark Grant says the event is a way to attract customers and keep them coming back.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

