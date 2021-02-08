Brazil gets first new fire truck in 20 years

Brazil, Ind (WTHI) - Monday was a big day for the City of Brazil. The fire department took delivery of the first new fire truck in 20 years, said Chief Jake Bennett. It was built by the Pierce company in Bradenton, Florida.

The new primary fire engine is a pumper truck that will go out on every call for service.

Since the older truck was built, new safety equipment has been incorporated, suck as a backup camera.

The City of Brazil has been trying to finance the new $530,000 truck for four years, Bennett said.

Finally, Mayor Brian Wyndham and the City Council decided to float a bond issue to finance the new truck.

"This is a big deal for our community," Bennett said.

Many people worked to make it a reality.

The new truck will boost the confidence of the firefighters who ride it on every call for service.

The fire department also has a 1996 ladder truck, but that truck does not roll for every call for service and does not have the wear and tear on the pumper truck that was replaced.