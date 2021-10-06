October is National Women's Small Business Month - here are a few locally you can show your support for

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- October is national women's small business month! Statistics show progress is being made. According to smartbiz.com women in the early 1970s only owned about 4.6 percent of businesses in the U.S. Now, women own about 42 percent on all businesses! As for Vigo County, only about 8.6 businesses are owned by women. Although this number has room for growth, it is important to celebrate the women who currently own their own businesses.

WHAT'S THE SCOOP?

One woman-owned business is "What's The Scoop?" located at 7th & 41 South in the lobby of Top Guns. It offers over 40 ice cream flavors, including vegan, dairy, and gluten-free flavors! It is opened Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7:30 p.m. Owner, Jaimie Ellis opened this ice cream shop in June 2020. Ellis says opening the business during the pandemic presented certain challenges, but she says it is all worth it to see customers' smiles. She encourages aspiring women entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith and have confidence in themselves.

"Believe in yourself. You can do this. I want to be a role model for my employees, especially female employees to show them that in the future if they want to open their own business they can do it" says Ellis.

If you have an ice cream craving click here to check out their website to see a menu!

ROEHM

Another local woman-owned business is ROEHM. They specialize in refrigeration, heating, and cooling. It is located at 117 N 12th St

Terre Haute, IN 47807. It offers air conditioning installation, repair and replacement, duct cleaning, 24/7 emergency services and more. Vice President, Beth D'Amico has been with the company for 21 years. Despite the field of trade being a predominantly male-dominated field, D'Amico doesn't let that stop her! She encourages other girls and women to pursue a career in trade.

"Just educate yourself. If you think you can't do it I bet you can" says D'Amico.

To find all the services offered at ROEHM click here.

PHOENIX ELITE GYM

Lastly, Phoenix Elite Gym is another successful business in Terre Haute. The gym opened in May 2021. It is owned by Morgan Wilson. The gym offers personal and group training and boot camps. Wilson says it took for her to go through her journey of weight loss to realize she want to help other women do the same.

"I realized I was able to build myself up by being in the gym every day and that kind of turned into realizing I could help other people do it. Once I realized it could impact someone else's life it took off from there and became a passion of mine to make a second home for other people" says Wilson.

If you are looking for a gym to join click here for the Phoenix Elite Gym link.