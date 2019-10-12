NAPA Autocare hosts car care event to help people prepare their cars for winter weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local auto group is making sure your car is ready for winter weather.

NAPA Autocare Center held a free car care event Saturday.

Folks were able to get their car fluids checked and topped off and tire pressure checked.

The center also accepted donations.

The money is going to the Benjamin Franklin Elementary School food program.

Organizers said they want to give back any way they can.

"It's important to give back to the community for sure. We kind of get a bad wrap for our industry, so we like to give back to the community, and basically just make sure everybody is good for the winter," said Jacob Adams.

This was the third year for the event.