NAACP speaking out on protest and promoting change

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-There have been numerous protests nationwide lately.

They've all caught the attention of the Terre Haute NAACP's president Sylvester Edwards.

"Young people, old people, black people, white people, red people all the rainbow because people are starting to understand that racism is an epidemic," said Edwards.

Edwards said these protests have both diversity and inclusion, two things that will bring change.

But in his community, he said there are more ways voices can be heard.

"You can hope, you can wish and you can pray, but the only thing that's going to make things different people have to go to the polls," said Edwards.

Edwards said it doesn't stop there.

He told News 10 the NAACP has been talking with groups in Vigo County to promote inclusion and working together.

That includes the Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County School Corporation.

He said the more we all can work together, the better we'll shape the future.

"This is creating new leadership, everything about cleaning up our neighborhood our streets it's good to see young people, people of all walks of life that's out there," said Edwards.