NAACP hosts voter forum at the library

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As we get closer to the November election, local community leaders want to make sure your vote counts.
On Monday, the NAACP hosted a voter forum at the Vigo County Public Library.
Part of the meeting focused on why you should vote.
They also introduced a tool called Vote 4-1-1.
It provides information about candidates, registration, and voting status.
Election Day is November 6th.
