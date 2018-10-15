Clear
NAACP hosts voter forum at the library

As we get closer to the November election, local community leaders want to make sure your vote counts.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 11:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As we get closer to the November election, local community leaders want to make sure your vote counts.

On Monday, the NAACP hosted a voter forum at the Vigo County Public Library.

Part of the meeting focused on why you should vote.

They also introduced a tool called Vote 4-1-1.

It provides information about candidates, registration, and voting status.

Election Day is November 6th.

