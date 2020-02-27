NAACP hosts Black History Month film festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a celebration of Black History Month.
Community organizations are coming together to shed light on experiences, families, and relationships of African Americans.
Women in the NAACP and the Vigo County Public Library hosted a film festival on Thursday night.
They used the films "Us," "Moonlight," "A Raising Sun," and "Crooklyn" to create the conversation.
"Each of these tells a different type of story which I think is pretty cool because um one of the things we talk about often especially during black history month is that there's no template to the black experience. So from these five different movies, you're getting five different experiences of black people in America," Valerie Hart-Craig, from the NAACP told us.
The films are available at the library to check-out or download.
Organizers encourage you to watch them to start the conversation in your homes and with your friends.
