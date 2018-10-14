NAACP hosting meeting to help voters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As mid-term elections approach, the NAACP is working to raise voter turnout.
The NAACP is holding a meeting in Terre Haute Monday night.
Speakers will present election information to voters. This includes why vote, where, when, and how to vote, and more.
There will even be a demonstration of the Vote411 tool. It provides information to voters about candidates, as well as registration and voting status.
The meeting is at the Vigo County Public Library at 6:30.
All are welcome to come.
