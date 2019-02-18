Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NAACP holds meeting to discuss Black History Month and race impact

A local group is making sure to embrace the significance of Black History Month.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is making sure to embrace the significance of Black History Month.

The NAACP gathered Monday evening at the Vigo County Public Library.

They discussed the impact of race on our society.

The based the discussion off of the book "Black Klansman."

The meeting focused on several topics highlighting Black History Month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin talks the weather...and the super moon

Image

Clouds and warm weather in the night

Image

Students to return to class

Image

ISU hosts award-winning dancer, and author for speaker series

Image

NAACP holds meeting to discuss Black History Month and race impact

Image

Students head back to Terre Haute South after a very hard week

Image

"it's gonna be pretty hard without that beautiful smile of JK..." Remembering a life lost too soon

Image

Hoosier lawmakers urged to support foster families

Image

Crows are Back and Leaving Unwanted Gifts.

Image

Hey Kevin February 18

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property