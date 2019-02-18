NAACP holds meeting to discuss Black History Month and race impact

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is making sure to embrace the significance of Black History Month.
The NAACP gathered Monday evening at the Vigo County Public Library.
They discussed the impact of race on our society.
The based the discussion off of the book "Black Klansman."
The meeting focused on several topics highlighting Black History Month.
