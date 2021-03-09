NAACP holds annual Legislative Day at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the NAACP were in Indianapolis on Tuesday for their annual Legislative Day. A press conference was held inside the Indiana Statehouse.

NAACP Legislative Day is an annual event in which members all across the State of Indiana speak with state legislators about current bills and make their voices heard. The Indiana State Conference of the NAACP and the Indiana Legislative Black Caucus are calling for respect, civility, and accountability.

With so many events being held virtually due to COVID-19, members expressed the importance of being in person at the Statehouse on Tuesday. This was to publicly show their intolerance and anger about the events that happened last month on the House floor.

On February 18th, 2021, State Representatives Greg Porter and Vernon Smith were speaking in opposition of a proposed bill on the House floor. That’s when other members of the House began to boo and heckle the two representatives. Members of the NAACP say Representative Smith was then cornered and harassed in the bathroom by legislators after this event occurred.

This was just one instance that was spoken about on Tuesday during the NAACP’s annual Legislative Day at the Indiana Statehouse. Chairman of the Indiana Legislative Black Caucus Robin Shackleford spoke about what she would like to see happen as a result of this situation.

“We want to make sure that those involved are reprimanded,” Shackleford said, “We want to make sure that all members of the General Assembly including the House and Senate receive implicit bias training. We also wanted to make sure that all our members of the General Assembly receive security and make sure everyone is safe.”

Many members from the NAACP from across the Hoosier State spoke on Tuesday.

“We are here today because first and foremost, it is our right,” President of the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP Barbara Bolling-Williams said, “It is our obligation. It is our responsibility. This is the people’s house and we are the people.”

“It is very clear that systemic oppression and structural racism exist,” Chief Equity, Inclusion, and Opportunity Officer Karrah Herring said, “It is even more clear that we must continue to diligently address these issues and try to dismantle them at their core.”

“We are facing injustice,” Bolling-Williams concluded, “We are facing injustice clearly, united, and jointly. We will not go back to 1921.”

All those who spoke at the Indiana Statehouse ended with this message: This is the time to act, this is a call to action, and ‘we speak because silence is not an option’.