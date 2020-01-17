Clear
NAACP calls on City of Terre Haute to cancel Live PD contract

On Friday, The Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch said they voted unanimously to express its opposition to the show Live PD having a presence in the city.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The NAACP has called for the City of Terre Haute to cancel its contract with a popular television show.

The vote took place on Monday.

According to a press release, the NAACP said Live PD is "televising individuals at unfortunate and often embarrassing moments in their lives in an attempt to exploit their hardships as entertainment takes unfair advantage of them when they are most vulnerable and most in need of privacy."

NAACP Branch President, Sylvester Edwards said city leaders were advised of their concerns in a letter. They said the letter stated the following points.

  • Video-recording while being stopped, interrogated and/or arrested by police conveys the appearance of guilt prematurely, before individuals have had the opportunity to defend themselves in court and are, therefore, still presumed innocent.
  • These public displays can have major negative impact on their jobs and job prospects as well as their present and future relations with relatives, friends, and neighbors.
  • Such activity antagonizes our citizens, making the public less respectful of law enforcement, and potentially encourages law enforcers to focus energy on the entertainment value of what they are doing, which is energy diverted away from effectively carrying out the demanding responsibilities of good police work.

The NAACP has asked Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Police Chief Shawn Keen to 'reconsider the current contract and practice.'

We've reached out to Mayor Bennett and Chief Keen for comment. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

