NAACP and VCSC team up to discuss school safety and gun violence

The NAACP and VCSC are working together to raise awareness about school safety and gun violence.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Gun safety is on the mind of one local group.

On Monday night the NAACP joined forces with the Vigo County School Corporation in the conversation to make sure everyone's safe.

It's a topic that's on nearly everyone's mind.

School safety, particularly gun safety in Vigo County schools.

Kimberly McMurray has two daughters in Vigo County schools.

News 10 spoke with her at the meeting. 

"I never had to go to school with the fear of someone's going to come in and shoot me I'm going to have to hide or might shoot one of my friends so it's hard as a parent sometimes to understand," said McMurray. 

Her growing concern pushed her and others to attend NAACP's meeting hosting a discussion on school safety and gun violence.

The discussion was lead by Travis Chesshir, the school safety coordinator.

People learned about the different safety measures that are in place to keep everyone safe like adding more officers and equipment to schools and changing bus routes.

"We have to know what's going on with our kids whether our kids are the ones perpetuating the violence or our kids are silent victims of this violence," said Travis Chesshir. 

Chesshir told us it's a none stop job to keep kids safe.

He believes the conversation about safety starts with you as a parent.

"When you're dealing with peoples children that's the most precious commodity in the world. Training the parents and them training their kids helps us make it easier to keep order at the school," said Chesshir. 

Meanwhile, parents like McMurray says it's time to end gun violence once and for altogether.

"Go back to that whole it takes a village you know let's be invested in our kids," said McMurray. 

Chesshir said the school corporation will always continue to grow it's safety measures.

