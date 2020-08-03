Clear

Mystery seeds sent to Wabash Valley residents

Seeds that are seemingly sent from China have been popping up all over the United States. Even in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 8:46 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2020 11:18 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) --There have been reports all over the country about people getting packets of seeds in the mail. The package appears to be from China. 

No one's buying them, they're just getting them! Now, local officials are trying to decide if it's a scam or something more invasive.

"No no, it's definitely new to me," Justin Cole, Parke County Sheriff said.

Justin Cole is the Sheriff in Parke County. He said his office has gotten multiple calls and messages about these mysterious seeds.

"Here recently we've had a few citizens that have contacted us about unsolicited seeds that were shipped to them appearing to be from China," Cole said.

He said if you get these in the mail you should send them to the State Plant Health Director.

"If you receive them don't open them, don't handle them, don't dispose of them, don't plant them," Cole said. " I don't think anyone knows what they are yet. It could just be an invasive plant species or it could be part of a scam."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture or USDA has been working hard to find out what these seeds are. They have identified at least 14 of the plant species from the seeds.

They include things like cabbage, morning glories, mint sage, rosemary, and lavender. The USDA has said hibiscus and roses were also found.

They believe it's part of what's called a brushing scam. That's where a seller sends unsolicited packages and posts fake reviews, using your information, to boost sales. Sheriff Cole said it's par-for-the-course for the year.

"With everything going on, it's just I guess, it's one more thing," Cole said.

Even though the species identified so far are harmless, plant experts said seeds from other parts of the world could still damage local crops. They ask that you still not plant them and send them into the state plant health director.

You can find more information on Indiana's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, here.

If you are in Illinois, you can find more information, here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Rain Ending
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lance Rees

Image

ISU Football Quarantine

Image

West Vigo Football

Image

Northview Football

Image

THS Football

Image

THN FOOTBALL

Image

New demilitarization process uses robots to increase safety and efficiency

Image

Mental Health and COVID-19

Image

Lawsuit over ballot deadline

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 183224

Reported Deaths: 7714
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1067134894
Lake11982440
DuPage11470510
Kane9200298
Will8592339
Winnebago3673124
St. Clair3610156
McHenry2941114
Madison218673
Kankakee168468
Rock Island158331
Champaign154419
Unassigned1337197
Peoria130234
Kendall128423
Sangamon101333
DeKalb84629
Boone72823
Jackson64419
McLean56215
LaSalle51518
Macon47323
Randolph4327
Adams4242
Coles39919
Ogle3715
Tazewell3698
Clinton33817
Williamson3295
Stephenson3176
Whiteside30816
Union30321
Grundy2815
Monroe27813
Knox2591
Iroquois2557
Vermilion2122
Henry2051
Cass20211
Morgan1965
Jefferson18717
Warren1800
Lee1462
Montgomery1437
Bureau1412
Marion1360
Macoupin1353
Franklin1290
McDonough12815
Perry1261
Christian1134
Effingham1131
Jo Daviess1121
Saline1111
Douglas1022
Woodford953
Livingston922
Pulaski910
Logan850
Mercer700
Jersey691
Clark660
Shelby601
Johnson570
Washington570
White570
Fayette553
Bond542
Jasper547
Moultrie530
Cumberland462
Menard460
Carroll453
Gallatin450
Piatt440
Wayne441
Lawrence420
Mason420
Ford411
Alexander360
Massac340
Hancock321
Wabash320
Crawford290
De Witt290
Edgar260
Fulton260
Hamilton220
Marshall210
Greene190
Hardin170
Schuyler160
Clay140
Brown130
Edwards130
Pike130
Richland120
Scott100
Henderson90
Pope80
Calhoun70
Putnam70
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 67857

Reported Deaths: 2975
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion14710719
Lake7037269
Elkhart458276
Allen3611157
St. Joseph311479
Hamilton2489104
Cass17509
Hendricks1742105
Vanderburgh170012
Johnson1648118
Porter117439
Tippecanoe109411
Clark107545
Madison84265
LaPorte82929
Kosciusko81612
Howard80464
Marshall74222
Bartholomew73847
Floyd68444
Monroe68430
Noble63528
Delaware63352
Boone63246
Dubois62412
Hancock61637
Jackson5514
LaGrange54210
Shelby50926
Warrick50230
Grant49629
Vigo46810
Dearborn46128
Morgan41832
Henry36118
Clinton3523
White34510
Montgomery33821
Lawrence32627
Wayne3159
Decatur31332
Harrison28922
Miami2582
Scott24710
Daviess24319
Greene23834
DeKalb2214
Putnam2218
Jennings20712
Franklin20510
Jasper2032
Steuben1993
Gibson1984
Ripley1887
Perry17112
Starke1647
Orange16324
Wabash1583
Posey1570
Fayette1547
Jefferson1492
Whitley1486
Fulton1442
Carroll1422
Wells1312
Knox1290
Huntington1183
Washington1151
Spencer1133
Newton10910
Tipton1065
Randolph1024
Clay975
Jay820
Adams812
Rush794
Owen781
Sullivan751
Pulaski711
Brown701
Fountain632
Benton600
Blackford532
Ohio504
Parke451
Pike450
Switzerland430
Crawford420
Martin420
Vermillion380
Union320
Warren191
Unassigned0200