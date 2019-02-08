'My mom says I'm a hero' words from a five-year-old who came face to face with a burglar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Amanda Totten received a phone call on Thursday morning that her home had been broken in to.

"I was scared. I immediately thought of the worst case senario," said Totten.

Her first concerns were her son, Jase Totten, who was home at the time.

"He could've grabbed my son, he could've taken him, he could have hurt him," said Totten.

James Coleman, was also home but taking a nap upstairs and completely slept through the invasion.

"I went to sleep and the next thing I woke up to was a phone call from central dispatch saying they had arrested someone who they believe was inside the house," Coleman told us.

Coleman says the man entered through the window and walked over to the living room where he approached Jase.

"Whenever he came in here he stood in front of the fireplace and said who all is here," Jase said.

Jase replied with "Jim" and ran upstairs to hide as the man continued to steal from the home.

Items such as chargers, keys, laptops and duffle bags were taken outside and lined up along the fence.

A neighbor saw the unfamiliar man and called the police.

Jason Cunningham was arrested at the scene for probable cause and other violations.

Jase and his family are thankful no one was hurt during this incident and give all the credit to Jase.

"My mom says I'm a hero," Jace told us.

Cunningham does not have any formal charges against him at this time, but the judge presiding has granted officers until Wednesday to make those charges.