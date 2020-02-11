‘My foundation for my recovery is helping other people,’ Linton’s Peer 2 Peer recovery group gives back

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A group in Linton is creating a community for those recovering from addiction.

Keshia Buskirk started ‘Peer 2 Peer’ last May.

“There really wasn’t a group,” Buskirk said. “There was no recovery community so to speak. I just I thought, Greene County needs it. Greene County needs to be a place where people can recover in.”

At three years sober, she knows addiction can play a destructive role in a community.

"You have to have community growth, and addicts need community to feel like they're established in their recovery, truly,” Buskirk said. “Showing that we can and do recover, letting other people know 'Hey, recovery's not so bad, it's pretty good on this side, you know.'"

It was one group member who launched the service project.

"Another addict in the group said, ’you know what, we take a lot from the community. we should start some projects to give back.’ I was like there's confirmation. Here's your sign,” Buskirk said.

Director of the Greene County Humane Society Michelle Chapman says the cat playroom was in need of some work.

That's where the group stepped in.

"Well they came in and we had that room that sat unfinished for a while, and they came in and put everything all back together,” Chapman said. “So the cats all have a place to play and be socialized, that way they're not sitting in cages all day. They can run and play.”

Mickey Tosti helped with the project.

He says service is a part of his journey towards recovery.

"My foundation for my recovery is helping other people, and this is a way to do that,” Tosti said.

He celebrates five years of being drug-free in April.

"It feels great. It's showing other people that we can recover. We can be human again. We can fit in, you know. I love this community, you know. I want to do everything I can,” Tosti told News 10.

‘Peer 2 Peer’ meets every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Girl Scout Cabin at Humphrey’s Park in Linton.

There are several addiction treatment options in the area.

The State of Indiana has put all of the information on an interactive map. You can search by recovery type, location, and gender.

You can also call the Indiana Mental Health and Addiction Hotline.

That number is 800-662-HELP.