TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hatfield Hall on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is gearing up to welcome you back.

The first concert back will be the country group The Oak Ridge Boys this Sunday.

There are two shows on Sunday. One is at 2:30 pm, and the other is at7:30 P.M.

The concert was rescheduled after having to cancel last year.

You can purchase tickets online here or call 812-877-8544.