Music group performs old time programs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is preserving entertainment history through recreation.

The "Crosley Radio Players" group just kicked off its 14th season!

The group performs live recreations of radio programs from the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

This show this evening featured episodes of "The Lone Ranger", "Your Hit Parade", and "Our Miss Brooks."

"We use the original scripts. We even use period correct 1940s RCA microphones on the stage. They are not props. They are real microphones," says Crosley radio player Jerry Arnold.

This event supports the Wabash activity center.

You can learn more about the group by visiting "The Crosley Radio Players" Facebook page.