Music from musicians filled the air Saturday afternoon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sound filled the air of a Terre Haute Tuba Christmas!
Musicians young and old from near and far gathered at Center City Plaza in downtown Saturday afternoon.
This was the first-ever Tuba Christmas to happen in the city.
The concert director says this was a celebration of the season and of the instruments that are not often the center of attention.
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 9:30 PM
