VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tracy Richardson is a music therapist in Vigo County.
She wrote a special song honoring first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's called "Hometown Heroes." She hopes they'll hear it and know the community's gratitude.
You can listen to the entire song here.
Related Content
- Local Music Therapist makes song to honor first-responders
- Proclamation honors Respiratory Therapists
- Fundraiser hopes to help bring a full-time music therapist to Union Health
- Local woman honored for making history
- Illinois House OKs amended plan adding school therapists
- Therapists use cooking to stir up better mental health
- Bricks honoring local veterans
- ISU's School of Music performs special musical
- Brazil students honor first responders with breakfast
- QUIZ: Finish That Holiday Song Lyric
Scroll for more content...