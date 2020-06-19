Musgrove Aquatic Center makes plans for reopening

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Musgrove Aquatic Center will open its doors for business on Saturday, June 27th. That's just one day after the state is slated to move into phase four.

While the doors will be open, operations will be different. Only 42 people will be allowed in the facility during public swim. Pool managers ask residents to call to make a reservation.

Public swim will now occur three times each day. Each session will last two hours. Between each session, the facility will be closed down. Workers will then clean the facility. All within the guidelines set by the state of Illinois.

Pool officials are asking folks to maintain social distancing to make sure that the pool can stay open.

Matthew Powell explains, "We will encourage people when they come in, kind of talk to them a little bit about the social distancing, and encourage them to kind of follow those guidelines. It might be kind of tough at times and there's a lot of unknowns and we'll probably have some hiccups here and there along the way."