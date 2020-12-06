Museum closing for December

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash valley museum is closing for the month due to coronavirus concerns.

Staff at the Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute say they are monitoring local COVID-19 cases.

They've decided to close the museum for the rest of December to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

The executive director says they will continue to evaluate the situation and decide when it is best to reopen.