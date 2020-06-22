Museum in the Park kicks off for summer learning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You still have time to get your kids involved in summer learning!

The first of several sessions, for Museum in the Park, wrapped up Monday.

It's a summer program through the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

Kids headed to Hawthorn Park to learn about motion and the power of wind.

Organizers say it's part of an overall goal to visit city and county parks throughout the summer, and to get kids up and active.

Another session is set for Tuesday, June 23rd, at Fowler Park. It's open to 12 kids, for two hours, starting at 9:30 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.

The cost is $12, per child, for museum members and $15 for non-members.

Organizers say Museum in the Park will continue as long as interest allows.

If you can't make it this week, more sessions are planned for next week. To register, or learn more about the different sessions, visit their website.