Museum attempting to set record for most people saying the Pledge of Allegiance

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy will attempt to set a world record for the most people reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the same time.

The event will happen June 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center next to the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy on the Vincennes University campus.

“This is a chance to be a part of history, help set a world’s record, and demonstrate the same love of country that Red Skelton showed throughout his long career in radio, television and movies,” Anne Pratt, executive director of the Skelton Museum, said. “Vincennes is so proud to be his hometown and this is one way we can honor him.”

The record-setting attempt is part of the museum's 50th anniversary celebration of Red Skelton explaining the meaning of each part of the Pledge of Allegiance in a national television broadcast.

“The year 1969 was a turbulent time when there were street protests and flag burnings throughout the country,” Pratt said. “Red thought it was important to remind people of the importance of the pledge and our responsibilities as citizens.”

According to the museum, the event will include representatives from the American Legion, Forty et Eight, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who will discuss flag etiquette. A video of Skelton’s Pledge will show during the program, then the public will stand and say the Pledge of Allegiance.

Each person is required to register so there is an accurate count for the official record. Participants must register online at least one day before the event.

All registered participants will receive a commemorative sticker that will provide free admission to the museum that day to enjoy the Niehaus Lumber Pledge exhibit and the new interactive kids room celebrating the Flag sponsored by The Harmony Society