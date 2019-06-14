Clear

Museum attempting to set record for most people saying the Pledge of Allegiance

(Red Skelton And The American Flag, courtesy: Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy) (Red Skelton And The American Flag, courtesy: Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy)

A local museum hopes to have a big turnout this weekend for an attempt to set a world record for the most people saying the Pledge of Allegiance at the same time.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:29 AM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:34 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy will attempt to set a world record for the most people reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the same time.

The event will happen June 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center next to the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy on the Vincennes University campus.

“This is a chance to be a part of history, help set a world’s record, and demonstrate the same love of country that Red Skelton showed throughout his long career in radio, television and movies,” Anne Pratt, executive director of the Skelton Museum, said. “Vincennes is so proud to be his hometown and this is one way we can honor him.”

The record-setting attempt is part of the museum's 50th anniversary celebration of Red Skelton explaining the meaning of each part of the Pledge of Allegiance in a national television broadcast. 

“The year 1969 was a turbulent time when there were street protests and flag burnings throughout the country,” Pratt said. “Red thought it was important to remind people of the importance of the pledge and our responsibilities as citizens.”

According to the museum, the event will include representatives from the American Legion, Forty et Eight, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who will discuss flag etiquette. A video of Skelton’s Pledge will show during the program, then the public will stand and say the Pledge of Allegiance.

Each person is required to register so there is an accurate count for the official record. Participants must register online at least one day before the event.

All registered participants will receive a commemorative sticker that will provide free admission to the museum that day to enjoy the Niehaus Lumber Pledge exhibit and the new interactive kids room celebrating the Flag sponsored by The Harmony Society

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunny and windy again; showers and storms for the weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local man hopes to surprise wife with lottery winnings

Image

Learning about different styles of art

Image

Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival in Terre Haute

Image

Top Guns in Terre Haute holds safety classes

Image

One injured in Parke County Crash

Image

'I sleep better knowing that she's protected,' A local mother tries to involve surrounding counties

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Sunny and nice. Still windy. High: 78°

Image

More jobs could be coming to the city

Image

Thursday night: Clear and cool with a chilly NW breeze. Low: 48°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.