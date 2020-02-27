'Four women are killed a day, half are domestic violence,' Experts warn domestic murders on the rise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Studies find that murders by intimate partners are on the rise.

So what's caused the increase? Who's most at risk?

News 10 spoke with Jennifer Murray, an associate professor of criminology at Indiana State University to learn more.

"Four women a day are killed, half of those are domestic violence... so two a day are from domestic violence," said Murray.

A study by James Fox shows murders are driven by gun violence. It also reveals that women are typically more at risk.

"Only 5% of victims are men," Murray added.

Fox's study also shows an increase in victims by 19% from 2014 to 2017.

According to Murray, men are more likely to kill with guns and women prefer to use poison.

"Women kill when it's a last resort. Usually, we see this when there is no other way out. However, every sixteen hours a woman is shot and killed by a partner, marriage, ex," Murray explained.

A few of the main factors to the murders: financial issues, stress, and other daily tensions.

How do recognize the red flags?

Isolation is a big red flag. If your partner no longer wants you to see family members or friends, that should be an indicator. The partner is trying to isolate and control you from other relationships.

Another flag is moving too quickly and getting serious too soon. These incidents occur more often when partners move quickly and disregard getting to know one another.

"The person could be putting on a facade, you never really know the person if you don't take the time to get to know them," said Murray.

Finally, if something seems off, don't ignore your gut. Most people recognize an issue and hope that it will go away with time, this is not the case.

"It's a very important issue to look at and it needs a lot of funding and help and women need to know the steps to take and the signs from the beginning," Murray shared.

If you are in need of help, there are resources in the Wabash Valley. For more information, click here.