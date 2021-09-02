Murder case heads to jury for deliberation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local murder and arson case has gone to the jury for deliberations after two full days of testimony.

Thursday morning, the prosecution and defense gave closing remarks in the Samuel Haney trial. Haney is facing murder and arson charges from a fire that happened at an apartment in Terre Haute in April of 2020.

The prosecution opened by telling jurors that mixing alcohol and jealously can lead to rage and anger, which in this case, resulted in Haney allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on fire. Medical reports show Haney’s brother, Terry Haney, died of complications resulting from the fire. The prosecution said Haney was mad about the woman and his brother staying together.

The prosecution explained that while the witness perspectives don’t line up exactly in timing, major points were consistent. Witnesses described hearing or seeing Haney in an argument and they said he appeared angry and had been drinking.

Haney’s defense attorney called doubt into the fire investigation, the police interview process, and some of the witnesses’ credibility. He said it’s clear what happened was a tragedy, but that the prosecution cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Haney committed the crimes of which he is accused.

The defense said after several denials of wrongdoing, the detectives were leading Haney into confessing during the police interview. However, the prosecution said Haney gave details the detectives did not know at the time because the investigation was ongoing. The prosecution pointed out Haney told a doctor he set the fire – a person who wasn’t trying to get a confession.

The defense also pointed out there was no witness who saw how the fire started. The prosecution said the admission Haney gave was consistent with evidence about the fire and that the jurors should consider both direct and circumstantial evidence, including Haney’s own admission to police.

The prosecution presented the jury with a document saying both sides agreed on the cause and manner of death, the cause being complications from the fire, and the manor being homicide. The prosecution explained homicide doesn’t necessarily constitute a crime itself, but that there was an unnatural, intervening cause of death – in this case, complications from the fire.

The defense also said that even if the jurors believed Haney did start the fire, Terry Haney’s son made the decision to end life-supporting measures. Therefore, the defense argues no one knows if Terry Haney would’ve survived. The prosecution said Thursday that Samuel Haney appeared teary as his nephew described the decision to take his father off of a ventilator, but that sympathy should not sway the jury’s decision.

In explaining the factors of guilt to the jury, the prosecution said it was foreseeable that Haney knew his actions would expose someone to the danger of death. The prosecution said Haney know people lived in the building, even pointing out he noticed one of their vehicles was gone and didn’t think anyone was home.

The defense said Haney had items inside of the apartment, and that it didn’t make sense for him to start the fire and burn his own belongings. The defense also questioned why Haney would’ve tried returning to the front of the house after knowing there was a fire. The prosecution argued he could’ve experienced ‘arsonist remorse’ and went back to try to put out the fire.

Haney did not testify during the trial. The jury was excused for deliberations around 10 Thursday morning. News 10 will bring updates on the verdict once it is reached.