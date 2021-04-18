Mural painting has special meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can find a mural painting now depicting black history in Terre Haute.

This is at the Intersection of 7th and Walnut.

The Board of works approved this project months ago.

This was spearheaded by the group "Change of Terre Haute"

The mural has historical figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and many others.

The artist talked about what went into making a piece like this.

"For a project like this it takes a lot of background work planning how you're going to execute the piece especially if your going to do it in a short amount of time like a day," says artist Courtland Blade.