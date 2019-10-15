Clear

Mural Project in Putnam County is Now Complete

You can see the four painted silos on display in Greencastle, Ind. at the corner of US 231 and Veterans Memorial Highway.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTHI) – One of Indiana’s largest mural projects is now complete.

Andrei Krautsou, also known as Key Detail, is the artist. He completed the entire project in 13 days using spray paint.

Andrei Krautsou, also known as Key Detail, is the artist. He completed the entire project in 13 days using spray paint.

The community celebrated the completion of the project on Sept. 29 with a block party at the project site. Project leaders said over 1,000 people were in attendance. Some traveled from as far as three-hours away to see the mural.

The success of the project now has leaders looking towards the future.

Chris Flegal is the co-founder of the Putnam County Mural Project.

He told News 10 that plans are in the works to host a mural festival in 2020. Flegal also said he would like to see three more murals painted in the county in the coming year.

“This project definitely sparked interest in not just murals, but public art in general,” Flegal said. “And I think people really start to see how it can connect and bring people together, and then just be a beautiful thing to look at.”

To follow along with the project, visit the Putnam County Mural Project here.

Drone footage provided by the Putnam County Mural Project.

