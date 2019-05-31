Multiple train cars derailed near 19th and Maple in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following reports of a train derailment near 19th and Maple Streets in Terre Haute.
Details surrounding the derailment are unclear at this time.
Our crew on the scene saw several cars tipped over onto their side.
Maple Avenue in this area is blocked at this time.
The Terre Haute Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.
We received photos from a viewer that appears to show grain on the tracks, near the tipped over cars.
We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
