Multiple projects going on in Vigo County could hit your wallet hard

The potential for two referendums on Vigo County ballots has some County council people worried.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- We told you about an $8 million deficit for the Vigo County school corporation. Superintendent Robert Haworth gave a presentation at the school board meeting on Monday night. He's hoping to have a referendum on the ballot in November.

Haworth is hoping a referendum on Vigo county ballots in November would help fix this.

That referendum would ask for money from property taxes to help the schools.

Tonight at the council meeting Councilwoman Lisa Spence Bunnett handed out a statement she had written.
It brings up the very important fact that even though the taxes for all these projects. Like the jail, casino, convention center, and now schools, hit some taxpayers differently, but hey could all hit you in your wallet.

"The fear was that Vigo county with all of these different projects and different taxes would put taxpayers in a situation so that they would not vote for the referendum that makes a difference to the schools," Councilwoman Spence-Bunnett said. "I just hope that nothing we do impact a valid and legitimate need for the schools to get funding. That's so important to our future and to the children of today in Vigo County."

According to Council President Aaron Loudermilk, the referendum for the schools would mean your property taxes would go up. The amount would depend on property values.

Now, it's not guaranteed that referendum will be on the ballot in November, but there is going to be one on the casino.

This means there is a possibility you would vote on two referendums in November.

Multiple projects going on in Vigo County could hit your wallet hard

