Suspect involved in West Terre Haute barricade situation in custody

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The suspect in a West Terre Haute barricade situation is now in custody. That's according to Vigo County Sheriff Jon Plasse.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon on Smith Place in West Terre Haute.

Details surrounding what led to the barricade situation are unclear at this time.

At one point, our reporter on the scene heard police call for someone to come out of the house with their hands up.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as they become available.