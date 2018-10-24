CNN) -- Two people were shot and killed at a Kroger store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, the police chief said Wednesday.
The suspect is in custody, according to Chief Sam Rogers.
A Jeffersontown police dispatcher said officers remain on the scene.
"We are shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. today," Kroger said. "Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is now secure."
Jeffersontown is about 13 miles southeast of Louisville.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Related Content
- Two shot, killed at Kroger in Kentucky
- Storms kill four people in Kentucky, Arkansas
- Kroger threatens to ban Visa cards
- Kroger finds mold in water meant for infants, recall issued
- Kroger and the Salvation Army team up to raise money
- Kroger raises minimum age to 21 for gun, ammunition purchases
- Kroger to remove plastic bags from all stores by 2025
- Two injuries reported after house fire just north of Kroger on Wabash Avenue
- New service at 400 Kroger stores allows customers to skip checkout lines
- Kroger issues melon recall for Indiana and Michigan stores after CDC and FDA warning
Scroll for more content...