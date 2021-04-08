Multi-million dollar road revitalization project in the works for North Terre Haute

NORTH TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans to revitalize the North side of Terre Haute are underway. Vigo County is looking to improve a significant stretch of North Clinton Street.

The stretch of Clinton Street from Haythorne Avenue to the Vigo County line is what the project will include. News 10 spoke with Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns about this multi-million dollar project.

“We don’t have an idea on total cost yet,” Kearns said, “It’s going to be a large project—one of the biggest road projects that the county has experienced in many years.”

Kearns says the first step in the process was to conduct a corridor study of the stretch of road. This has been completed. The study assessed the needs of the project, and the county will use that information to move forward with improvements.

Kearns says they just got their hands on that report and will be reviewing it over the next few weeks. That will prepare them for the next phase which is actually starting road work. Kearns says the county is excited to get this going.

“So many improvements are needed along here because this is a high-traffic route. It’s also a truck route,” Kearns explained, “The corridor study that has been completed shows us where our deficiencies are and where we need to make improvements.”

The multi-million dollar project aims to make Clinton Street safer. Kearns says the county aims to add a pedestrian lane and bike path that will run the entire length of the project. The plan also includes adding a middle lane to help make it safer for drivers turning left.

Kearns says the project has been in the works for five or six years, but the county has taken its time because they want to do it right.

“As we look at where to spend our taxpayer dollars, we look at areas that need investment,” Kearns said, “The North end is definitely an area that has probably been overlooked over the years. We’re doing what we can to invest in the North end.”

“We do have a Facebook page set up to help people along the way to let them know what’s going on because this is a big project up here,” Kearns concluded, “I think North enders are excited to see that we are investing in the area trying to make it safer and better.”

Kearns says the county has awarded a contract to a firm for the next phase. More information about that will come in the near future after reviewing the corridor study.