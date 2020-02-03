Multi-county chase ends in Parke County crash, sending one to the hospital

VIGO/PARKE COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Hammond, Indiana man was hospitalized after police say he led them on a multi-county chase.
It started on Sunday in Vigo County.
According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, police in Vigo County started chasing 23-year-old Skylar Mann on U.S. 41.
The chase moved into Parke County from Lambert Avenue and U.S. 41.
Police say Mann crashed in the S curves just inside of Lyford.
He was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
