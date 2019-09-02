Clear

Mullican Law Firm catches fire Monday evening

People are asked to avoid the area

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 9:52 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Fire crews are working to see what started a fire at a law firm in Terre Haute
Authorities have not released many details but we do know it happened around 7:30 Monday evening at the Mullican Law Firm on South Fifth Street.

When crews arrived they say they saw flames coming from the roof.

No one was hurt.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

