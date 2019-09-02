Mullican Law Firm catches fire Monday evening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Fire crews are working to see what started a fire at a law firm in Terre Haute
Authorities have not released many details but we do know it happened around 7:30 Monday evening at the Mullican Law Firm on South Fifth Street.
When crews arrived they say they saw flames coming from the roof.
No one was hurt.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
